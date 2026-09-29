Man Gets Testicle Stuck in IKEA Chair, and Yes, IKEA Responded

Forget missing screws and confusing instructions. This might be the worst IKEA furniture experience ever.

A Norwegian man learned the hard way that some IKEA products should probably stay OUT of the shower after he managed to get one of his testicles stuck in a hole in a plastic chair.

Suddenly that $14 bookshelf you assembled backwards doesn't seem so bad.

How Does This Even Happen?

Claus Jørstad, 45, shared his unfortunate adventure on IKEA Norway's Facebook page after putting a plastic IKEA Marius stool in his shower.

While sitting on the stool under the hot water, Jørstad discovered that part of his anatomy had slipped through one of the small holes in the seat.

Then the heat apparently caused things to... expand.

And he was stuck. Jørstad affectionately referred to his equipment as the “skipper and two boatmen.”

Which is adorable until you realize one of the boatmen is now trapped at IKEA.

RELATED: WOULD YOU EAT A 20-INCH HOT DOG FROM IKEA?

Then the Water Turned Cold

Eventually, the shower water turned cold, which turned out to be exactly what he needed.

As Jørstad cooled down, so did the situation, allowing him to finally escape the chair.

He described the water as becoming even colder than his mother-in-law's smile when he married her daughter.

Nothing says Scandinavian survival story quite like hypothermia saving your testicles.

And IKEA Actually Responded

IKEA Norway joined the fun, suggesting Jørstad remove the stool from the shower.

And if he insisted on continuing his aquatic adventures, the company recommended that he be “well dressed” next time.

They also suggested he could use the stool to hold a flower pot instead. Jørstad came up with another solution: putting a towel over the chair before sitting down.

So there you have it. Another important safety reminder from IKEA:

Secure bookshelves to the wall. Keep small parts away from children. And apparently, keep your small parts away from the furniture.