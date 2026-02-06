WOULD YOU EAT A 20-INCH HOT DOG FROM IKEA?

If you’ve ever wandered through IKEA for “just one thing” and left three hours later with candles, storage bins, and Swedish meatballs, prepare yourself for their next potential food court distraction.

IKEA has quietly rolled out a massive hot dog overseas in the United Arab Emirates, and it’s not your average snack. This thing is nearly two feet long. Yes, really.

Dubbed the “half-metre hot dog,” the wiener stretches about 20 inches and is reportedly selling for around $5.17 U.S. It comes in a bun… technically.

The bun is only about half the length of the hot dog, so the sausage dramatically sticks out at both ends like it’s trying to escape.

Toppings include cheese, pickles, fried onions, and jalapeños, though adding them will cost you extra. Because apparently, if you’re already eating a comically oversized hot dog, what’s a few more dollars?

Online, the giant snack is going viral mostly because of how ridiculous it looks to eat. You can’t really dress it the normal way unless you’re comfortable wearing half of it home. Most people would likely have to dip each end into condiments instead, like some sort of chaotic food court fondue.

There’s no word yet on whether this supersized hot dog will make its way to Canada. But if it does, expect long lines, plenty of photos, and at least one person trying to assemble it with an Allen key.