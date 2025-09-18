IKEA’s New Meatball “Trough” Has Fans Rolling With Obsession

When it comes to holiday hosting, IKEA is taking the meatball from side dish to showpiece.

For the first time, the Swedish furniture giant has teamed up with designer Gustaf Westman to launch a 12-piece holiday collection — and the star of the show is a dish designed solely for Swedish meatballs.

Yes, you read that right. It’s a trough-shaped platter about 12 inches long, perfectly sized to hold a dozen meatballs in neat little formation. Basically, it’s the charcuterie board’s quirky cousin.

Why a Meatball Plate Actually Makes Sense

Normally, kitchen gadgets that serve one purpose end up banished to the back of the cupboard. But IKEA’s meatball plate? Fans are eating it up — literally and figuratively. It’s silly, yes, but it’s also peak IKEA: functional, minimalist, and just a little bit weird.

RELATED: Need Something From IKEA? Apparently, You Can Now Head to Best Buy 🛋️📺

And let’s not forget — IKEA’s meatballs are legendary. The company has been serving them for 40 years, selling around one billion annually. From traditional beef to chicken, salmon, and plant-based options, the iconic meatball has become as synonymous with IKEA as flat-pack furniture and allen keys.

Holiday Table Goals

This season, don’t be surprised if your neighbour’s Christmas tablescape includes a meatball trough as the conversation piece. After all, who needs a turkey when you can have a perfectly lined-up row of Swedish icons?