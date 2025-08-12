Need Something From IKEA? Apparently, You Can Now Head to Best Buy 🛋️📺

Picture this: you walk into Best Buy for a new TV… and walk out with a flat-pack shelving unit and a cinnamon bun.

That’s the future IKEA is building — literally. Starting this fall, the Swedish furniture giant will be opening mini IKEA stores inside Best Buy locations. The first 10 will roll out in Florida and Texas, because apparently nothing says “home entertainment” like reorganising your laundry room.

RELATED: IKEA Canada invests over $80M to reduce prices on over a thousand products

How It’ll Work

Each mini IKEA will be around 1,000 square feet, featuring storage and cabinetry solutions for kitchens, laundry rooms, and other spaces you’ve been meaning to “fix” for the past three years.

The idea is that while you’re shopping for a fridge or washer-dryer, you’ll be inspired to also revamp the space it’s going in. A couple of Best Buys will even let you ship any IKEA product to their store for pickup — which, let’s be real, might save you from the chaos of full-sized IKEA on a Saturday.

Why It’s a Big Deal

There are only 52 IKEA stores in the U.S., but over 1,000 Best Buys — meaning this could put those famous flat packs in front of a lot more eyeballs. If the pilot goes well, don’t be surprised if you’re saying:

“We need something from IKEA. Let’s go to Best Buy.”

Mini Ikea stores will be opening inside select Best Buy locations this year https://t.co/c9KkXQ7hU0 — The Verge (@verge) August 8, 2025

And honestly? That sentence is just chaotic enough to work.