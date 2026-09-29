Forget Pilates, Guys Are Signing Up for “Bro-lates”

Let’s hear it for the boys… in Pilates class!

A new fitness trend is getting men onto the mats with “Bro-lates,” men-only Pilates classes designed to give guys a place to stretch, strengthen their cores and discover muscles they didn’t know existed.

Because nothing humbles a grown man faster than being told to hold his leg three inches off the floor for 45 seconds.

RELATED: Loneliness Not Only Hurts Men’s Mental Health But Can Also Hurt This…

Why Are Guys Trying Bro-lates?

Some men say they feel more comfortable learning Pilates alongside other guys, particularly if they’re intimidated walking into a traditional class full of experienced participants.

One participant said the men-only environment creates camaraderie without the competitive atmosphere you sometimes find at the gym.

Translation: Nobody cares how much you bench when everyone’s thighs are shaking uncontrollably.

And despite Pilates becoming hugely popular with women, here’s something the bros can take straight to the group chat:

Pilates was invented by a man.

Joseph Pilates developed his exercise system in the early 20th century, eventually using his methods while working with injured soldiers during the First World War.

More than a century later, guys are rediscovering it for core strength, flexibility and mobility.

And perhaps the most important benefit for men over 40: Being able to put your socks on without making a noise.

So forget leg day. It’s Bro-lates day.

Just don’t laugh when your buddy starts shaking during the warm-up. Your turn is coming.