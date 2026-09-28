Just when you finally figured out what “rizz” meant, congratulations: the teenagers have changed the language again.

Here are some of the most-searched teen slang terms of 2026 and what they apparently mean.

SCUBA

No, they're not going diving.

“Scuba” means something or someone stinks.

There's even a dance that goes with it, where teens hold their noses and fan the air around them.

Basically, teenagers have reinvented “P.U., you stink!” and somehow made it cool.

How I'd use it:

“My teenage son's bedroom is absolutely SCUBA.”

See? I'm young again.

CRINE

“Crine” is an intentional misspelling of “crying” and is used when something is extremely funny.

Think: I'm laughing so hard I'm crying.

So instead of texting “LOL,” which apparently millennials have already ruined, you might say:

“I'm crine.”

Personally, I'm crine because we've reached a point where spelling words correctly makes you look old.

LARP

Traditionally, LARP stands for Live Action Role-Playing.

But teens are also using “larping” to describe someone who's pretending to live a lifestyle they don't actually have, usually for attention or social-media clout.

For example:

Posting a photo from the gym after spending seven minutes there?

Larping as a fitness influencer.

Posting “Sunday reset” when you shoved everything into one closet?

Domestic larping.

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BIRD

This one isn't particularly flattering.

Calling someone a “bird” generally refers to a woman who's foolish or way too obsessed with a man, sometimes to her own detriment.

Think “bird-brained,” but updated for social media.

So if your friend has forgiven Chad for the seventh time after he texted “u up?” at 1:47 a.m...

Someone may need to tell her:

“Girl. Stop being a bird.”

QUIET ON THE CREEK

This phrase, popularized by rapper Saucy Santana, basically means:

Keep it private. Don't tell everybody your business.

If something is “quiet on the creek,” it's staying on the down low.

Which, ironically, teenagers have invented after documenting every waking moment of their lives online.

So there you go.

Scuba: It stinks.

Crine: That's hilarious.

Larping: You're pretending.

Bird: Girl, get it together.

Quiet on the creek: Keep your mouth shut.

Or, as anyone over 40 calls all five of these:

“What the hell are the kids talking about?”