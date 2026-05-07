One Slang Word Refuses to Die… and Honestly? Respect 😎

Slang usually has the lifespan of a gas station sushi tray.

One minute everybody’s saying it… the next minute it sounds so outdated it physically hurts to hear.

Remember:

“YOLO”

“On fleek”

“Da bomb”

“Groovy”

“Radical”

Whatever Gen Alpha is currently yelling on TikTok this week

Most slang burns bright and disappears faster than your motivation after one warm spring day in Ontario.

But according to a linguist featured on the Otherwords, one slang word has somehow survived generation after generation without becoming embarrassing.

And that word is…

“Cool” 🕶️

That’s it. Just “cool.”

A word that’s apparently been hanging around for more than 100 years without sounding outdated. Which is honestly incredible considering how quickly language evolves now.

Think about it:

Your grandparents said cool

Your parents said cool

You say cool

Teenagers today still say cool

It’s basically the Keith Richards of slang.

Why Has “Cool” Survived?

Because it’s ridiculously versatile.

“Cool” can mean:

Relaxed

Stylish

Impressive

Attractive

Friendly

Acceptable

Emotionally unbothered

Or simply “I acknowledge what you just said”

Examples:

“That’s cool.”

“Cool it.”

“Are we cool?”

“Cool jacket.”

“Cool Ranch Doritos.”

One tiny word carrying the weight of the English language like a linguistic Swiss Army knife.

RELATED: Viral Words and Phrases Officially “Cancelled” on the 2026 Banished Words List

Honestly… It’s Kinda Beautiful

In a world where trends disappear overnight and every generation invents 400 new phrases nobody over 30 understands, it’s oddly comforting that one word has survived all of it.

No matter your age, background, or favourite decade, humanity can still collectively agree on one thing:

Cool is still cool. 😎