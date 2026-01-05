Viral Words and Phrases Officially “Cancelled” on the 2026 Banished Words List

There’s a strong chance you’ve said at least one of these words recently. Possibly today. Possibly five minutes ago.

Every year, Lake Superior State University releases its famous Banished Words List, a playful roundup of words and phrases we’ve collectively overused, misused, or simply beaten into the ground.

And the 2026 list is extra special, marking the survey’s 50th anniversary. Half a century of gently scolding the way we talk. Respect.

How the List Comes Together

This isn’t just one professor shaking a fist at the internet. More than 1,400 submissions poured in this year from all 50 U.S. states and countries as far away as Uzbekistan, Brazil, Japan, and the U.K.

The goal? Call out tired buzzwords, viral slang, and corporate-speak that make people quietly sigh mid-conversation.

The 2026 Banished Words List (In Full)

Brace yourself. You’ve definitely said some of these.

10. Reach out

Because “contact” still exists and didn’t hurt anyone.

9. My bad

Once charming. Now reflexive. Often unhelpful.

8. Gift / Gifted

Still a noun. Still controversial as a verb.

7. Perfect

Used for situations that are very much not.

6. Full stop

Often followed by… another sentence.

5. Incentivize

Corporate jargon is doing corporate things.

4. Massive

Everything is massive now. Even mildly inconvenient problems.

3. Cooked

Great for food. Questionable for describing humans.

2. Demure

TikTok absolutely ran this into the ground.

1. “67”

If you know, you know.

If you don’t, congratulations on your peaceful life.

The Bottom Line

The Banished Words List isn’t about banning language forever. It’s a gentle reminder that trends burn bright and fast, and sometimes it’s okay to retire a phrase before everyone rolls their eyes.

So go ahead. Reach out. Say “my bad.” Call things massive. Just know… linguistically speaking… you’ve been warned. 😏