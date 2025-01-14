Say Goodbye to "Cringe": The 2025 Banned Words List Is Here

The 2025 Banished Words List is officially out, and as always, Lake Superior State University is shaking up the linguistic landscape with its annual roundup of words and phrases that are officially too much for 2025.

This tradition, which started in 1976, continues to capture the public’s attention as it highlights the terms we’ve overused, misused, or just can’t stand anymore.

The Global Struggle with Overused Words

This year’s list received nominations from across the globe—everything from the US, Canada, and Australia, to Denmark, Germany, India, and South Africa. Lake Superior State University pointed out something interesting: the overlap in nominations from different parts of the world emphasizes how we all struggle with the same annoying words and phrases. No matter where you are, there's always a term that needs to be retired.

In fact, next year will mark the university’s 50th edition of this list, so it’s clear this is a long-standing tradition that people take seriously. And you can still join in on the fun—submissions for next year’s banned words are due by November 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. Eastern. If you’ve got a word that grinds your gears, now’s your chance to make it official!

Here’s What’s Being Banned for 2025

Hold onto your lingo, because here’s the full list of words and phrases officially banned for 2025:

Cringe Game Changer Era Dropped IYKYK (“If you know, you know”) Sorry Not Sorry Skibidi (Yes, Skibidi, stemming from the Skibidi Toilet YouTube series and meme culture) 100% Utilize Period

Looks like we’ll have to find new ways to express ourselves without relying on these overused gems.

Whether it’s the cringe nature of the word "cringe" itself or the meme-driven trendiness of "Skibidi," it’s clear the linguistic landscape is shifting. What do you think? Are there any words on the list that you’re relieved to see gone? Or did your favourite term just get the boot?

Be sure to share your thoughts, and get ready for next year’s banishment—you might just have the next big one on your radar!