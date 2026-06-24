The Bedtime Habits That Could Have You Looking Rough by Morning

Ever wake up, look in the mirror, and wonder who that tired, puffy stranger is staring back at you?



According to dermatologists, your nighttime routine may be doing more damage than you realize.

While none of these habits will turn you into a goblin overnight, they can leave you looking puffier, redder, drier, and generally less refreshed when the alarm goes off.

Here are some of the biggest bedtime beauty saboteurs:

🧂 1. Late-Night Salty Foods

That giant bowl of popcorn, order of fries, or late-night Chinese takeout might be delicious, but your face could be paying the price the next morning.

Experts say salty foods cause your body to retain water, which often shows up as puffiness, especially around the eyes.

🍷 2. That "Just One Glass of Wine

Bad news for those of us who consider a glass of wine part of our skincare routine.

Alcohol dilates blood vessels and contributes to fluid retention, which can leave you looking swollen and tired the next day.



So while wine may help you forget your problems, it won't help your under-eye bags forget theirs.



🌵 3. Sleeping in a Dry Room

Dry air can suck moisture right out of your skin while you sleep.

This is especially common during Canadian winters when the furnace is working overtime.

Dermatologists say a humidifier can help keep skin hydrated overnight and may reduce dryness, irritation, and redness by morning.

😴 4. Not Getting Enough Quality Sleep



This one probably isn't shocking.

Your body does much of its repair work while you sleep, including skin recovery.



When you're running on four hours of sleep and caffeine-fuelled optimism, it often shows up as dark circles, puffiness, and dull-looking skin.

🧴 5. Skipping Moisturizer



Think of moisturizer as a night-shift worker for your face.



Dermatologists recommend using thicker creams before bed to help strengthen the skin barrier and lock in hydration.



Some people even use a technique called "slugging," which involves applying products like Vaseline to seal in moisture overnight.





🌼 6. Ignoring Allergies



Seasonal allergies don't just make you sneeze.

They can also cause facial swelling, especially around the eyes and nose.



If you wake up looking like you've been crying through a Nicholas Sparks movie marathon, allergies could be the culprit.



😮‍💨 7. Breathing Through Your Mouth



Mouth breathing overnight can leave you with dry lips, a dry mouth, and a less-than-fresh appearance in the morning.



Experts say it may be worth talking to your doctor if it's a regular issue, since allergies or sleep apnea could be behind it.



The Bottom Line

You don't need to become a skincare influencer overnight, but a few small changes before bed could help you wake up looking and feeling more refreshed. And if all else fails, there's always coffee, sunglasses, and avoiding video calls until noon.