The long-awaited sequel to 1988’s “Beetlejuice” has finished production, bringing us that much closer to seeing Michael Keaton as the “Ghost with the most.”

Tim Burton, the visionary director behind the original classic as well as the sequel, shared the production update on his Instagram page Thursday.

“Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of himself relaxing on set.

The new film will feature the return of original stars Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as well as the addition of “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia Deetz.

Newcomers among the sequel’s cast include Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux. Dafoe told Variety earlier this week that he will play “a police officer in the afterlife.”

The 1988 movie starred Keaton as the fast-talking, highly inappropriate poltergeist who looks to take advantage of a “recently deceased” couple, as well as their former home’s wacky new tenants.

“Beetlejuice 2” is set to premiere in theaters in September 2024.