Behind the Scenes with Gordon Ramsay: Netflix Series “Being Gordon Ramsay”

Gordon Ramsay is known for his fiery temper in the kitchen, but his new Netflix docu-series, Being Gordon Ramsay, offers a glimpse of a different side of the celebrity chef, one that fans rarely see.

The six-part series follows Ramsay as he takes on what’s billed as his biggest venture yet: launching a new restaurant concept at 22 Bishopsgate in London. Alongside his professional challenges, the show also captures more personal, intimate moments at home with his wife, Tana Ramsay, and their six children. Fans get to see the chef balancing the demands of his work with family life, offering a more rounded portrait of the man behind the Michelin stars.

In interviews, Ramsay opens up about the experience of being filmed in both his professional and personal worlds. He praises Tana as the foundation of his success and emphasizes that his children have always been the most important part of his life, even amidst the pressures of running multiple restaurants and launching new ventures.

Controversy Surrounding the Series

Not everyone is impressed with this “unflinchingly honest” portrayal. Sarah Symonds, who claims to have had a seven-year affair with Ramsay between 2001 and 2008, a relationship Ramsay denies, says the series presents a misleading version of his life. Symonds argues the documentary glosses over what she describes as years of infidelity and bullying behaviour, instead painting Ramsay as a devoted husband and father. She claims the repeated portrayal of the series as honest has left her angry and distressed.

Despite the controversy, the series portrays a man devoted to his family, who renewed his vows with Tana and went on to welcome sons Oscar and Jesse. Fans of Ramsay will likely enjoy the behind-the-scenes access and the more personal side of a chef who has spent decades dominating the culinary world.

Being Gordon Ramsay is now streaming on Netflix.