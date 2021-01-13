Ben & Jerry’s Is Releasing Two Ice Cream Flavours For Dogs

It’s part of Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Dessert collection: “Pontch’s Mix” and “Rosie’s Batch.”

“Pontch’s Mix” is described as a swirled peanut-butter-and-pretzel concoction. “Rosie’s Batch” offers “cool creaminess of pumpkin and mini cookies” that’s perfect after a “puppy playdate or a long walk with their human.”

Per the press release, both 4oz. pints use the same ingredients as in the normal ice cream but with a sunflower-butter base.

The flavours are named after “two real dogs in the Ben & Jerry’s office,” a Frenchie, and a rescue mutt of mixed heritage.

According to an Instagram post, they are said to be “coming soon to a freezer near you.” And that means it’s only a matter of time before you’re enjoying a delicious bowl of ice cream with your furry friend.

The treat will retail between $2.99 and $4.99.