How the Solar Eclipse May Affect Your Dog

Experts say, that while millions of Canadians will be outside on Monday to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, pets may not be as excited about the experience…

Although the rare event may make some animals behave as they do at night, it won’t be the eclipse that will fuel their anxiety; it will more than likely be the behaviour of their owners…

The more excited the owners are, the more anxious and excited the pet will get. So if you are planning on viewing the eclipse in a public area- leave the dog at home…

Large crowds and a lot of noise, excitement they don’t understand, can stress the dog out.

Keep in mind if you are in an area that doesn’t see a lot of traffic, that also can make your pet nervous…