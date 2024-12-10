Bend, Oregon Has Had Enough of Googly-Eyed Vandals

Well, the city of Bend, Oregon, has hit its limit with one prankster giving local artwork and signs an unexpected “googly” makeover.

While the joke may seem harmless to some, it’s creating headaches—and expenses—for the city.

Over the past few weeks, a mysterious vandal has been sticking googly eyes on everything from statues to street signs. At first glance, it seems like fun and games, but the city says the damage isn’t as innocent as it looks. Removing the adhesives without harming the art has racked up a bill of at least $1,500.

The situation got so out of hand that the city made a public plea on social media, urging the prankster to put the googly eyes away. In the post, officials wrote, “The googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, [but] it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art. Let’s avoid adhesives, graffiti, and all things that can damage the art.”

The Internet Reacts

As expected, social media users were quick to weigh in with most of the comments roasting local officials for cracking down on something so “silly.” However, others pointed out that art restoration isn’t cheap, and the prankster could face legal charges if caught.

So far, the googly-eyed bandit remains at large, but one thing’s for sure: Bend, Oregon, would prefer its art to stay serious—or at least googly-free.

