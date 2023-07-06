WOULD YOU RATHER BE THE “FUNNY ONE,” OR BE WITH SOMEONE WHO’S FUNNY?

Here’s an either/or relationship question: Would you rather be the “funny one” in a relationship, or be with someone who makes YOU laugh?

Over 12,000 people were asked what’s more attractive on a date: Someone who makes them laugh, or someone who thinks they’re funny.

By a four-to-one margin, most said, someone who makes them laugh.

Only 14% said being FOUND funny is more attractive, 56% said someone who makes you laugh is, and 14% said “not sure.”

The other 16% said “NEITHER.” So around 1 in 6 people don’t think a sense of humour is an attractive trait in general. (???)

Seniors especially don’t have time for jokes, 30% of people 65 and up gave humour a thumbs down.

One last stat, and not surprising: Men were twice as likely as women to say they’d rather be the “funny one.”