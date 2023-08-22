Bennifer Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez really does love Ben Affleck!

In honour of the couple’s first wedding anniversary, JLo shared new lyrics to Instagram for her song ‘Dear Ben’, which was originally released in 2002 off her album ‘This Is Me’, while the couple was in their first relationship. They called in quits in 2004, before reuniting 17 years later in 2021.

Jennifer is believed to have written nine songs about Ben for her upcoming album ‘This Is Me … Now’.

Bennifer were married in Vegas July of 2022 with a small ceremony.