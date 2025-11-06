Benson Boone and Brian May Join Forces for the Most Unexpected TikTok Collab of 2025

TikTok trends come and go — but this one might just break the internet.

The latest viral moment sweeping the app is the “Beez In The Trap” trend, set to Nicki Minaj’s 2012 hit. It’s already attracted celebs across the board… but no one — and I mean no one — expected Queen guitarist Brian May to jump in.

Pop star Benson Boone kicked things off with a TikTok captioned “Guess who’s back,” strutting on screen in one of his signature studded jumpsuits. Then, in a jaw-dropping moment, the camera pans — and there’s Brian May himself, lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj’s verse like a total pro.

Fans completely lost it in the comments. One wrote, “I wish I was in the room when you tried to explain this trend to THE Brian May,” while another joked, “I recognized the back of Brian May’s head before I recognized Benson Boone.” Others crowned it the most “iconic” collab of 2025 — and some even said May out-lip-synced everyone else doing the trend.

As random as it seems, the two already have a history. Boone invited May to join him on stage at Coachella 2025 for a mashup of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Boone’s hit “Beautiful Things.” May, who called the 22-year-old pop star a “golden prodigy,” also played guitar during Boone’s set.

And their partnership just keeps going. The pair reunited this week at London’s O2 Arena, where Brian May once again joined Benson Boone live on stage for the incredible mashup. The performance reportedly had fans in tears — and the video clips making the rounds online prove why.