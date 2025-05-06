Benson Boone Is Bringing His American Heart to Canada — and Yes, He’s Hitting Toronto!

Mark your calendars and prep your playlists — Benson Boone is taking his American Heart on the road, and he’s making a stop in the 6ix!

The GRAMMY-nominated singer (and lowkey acrobat — have you seen those backflips?) just announced his American Heart arena tour, timed perfectly with the drop of his upcoming album of the same name, landing everywhere on June 20. It’s a full-on new era, and we’re here for it.

Boone’s tour kicks off this summer and rolls into fall, with a sweet stop in Toronto on August 29th at Scotiabank Arena— so yes, your end-of-summer plans just got a lot more exciting.

And because he’s not just a pretty voice, Benson’s also doing the most by teaming up with Google Maps to highlight his fave local gems in each city. Think of it as your personal concert day itinerary: hit a Benson-approved coffee shop before the show, cry to "Beautiful Things" in the arena, and maybe grab a late-night bite after. We love a thoughtful king.

Here’s the Ticket Tea:

Amex Presale : Wednesday, May 7 at 10 AM local time

: Wednesday, local time Fan Presale : Thursday, May 8 at 10 AM

: Thursday, General Sale: Friday, May 9 at 10 AM

So, if you’ve got American Heart on repeat and a closet full of tour-ready outfits, now’s the time to make it official.