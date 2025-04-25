‘SNL’ Wraps Season 50 with Scarlett Johansson & Bad Bunny — Yes, Really

Saturday Night Live is closing out its massive 50th season in iconic fashion — and we are so here for it.

Scarlett Johansson will host the season finale on May 17, with Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

This will mark Johansson’s seventh time hosting — but what makes this extra juicy is that she’s married to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost.

And if you’ve seen the finale editions of Weekend Update in recent years, you know Jost gets roasted with wife-related jokes — usually ones he has to read out loud without seeing them first. Pure chaos, every time.

NBC also confirmed the final three episodes of the season, and it’s a strong closing lineup:

May 3 : Abbott Elementary queen Quinta Brunson returns as host, with Benson Boone performing.

: Abbott Elementary queen returns as host, with performing. May 10: Walton Goggins (fresh off The White Lotus and The Righteous Gemstones) hosts, with Arcade Fire returning as musical guest for the sixth time — their first was back in 2007!

SNL's 50th season has been one for the books, and this finale promises to bring laughs, music, and probably a few awkward marriage roasts. Count us in.