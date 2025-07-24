The Best Karaoke Song of All Time? It’s Bon Jovi, Baby — And That’s Math 🎤

You can retire your karaoke spreadsheets (don’t lie — we know you have one). A real-deal Oxford mathematician has crunched the numbers, and the ultimate singalong anthem has been revealed: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer.”

Yes — that key change is now officially backed by science.

Dr. Tom Crawford — an Oxford professor who apparently moonlights as a party starter — created a karaoke formulathat looked at beat speed, chorus count, number of verses, and even the song’s release year to find the perfect karaoke tracks.

And if you've ever screamed “WHOAAAA, WE’RE HALFWAY THERE!” at 1 a.m. in a bar full of strangers, this will not surprise you at all.

🎤 The Top 10 Karaoke Bangers (According to Science, Not Your Cousin's Cover Band)

Livin’ On a Prayer – Bon Jovi I Wanna Dance with Somebody – Whitney Houston Don’t Look Back in Anger – Oasis Man! I Feel Like a Woman – Shania Twain 🇨🇦 (Canadian icon, obviously) I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield (yes, we’re singing in the car too) Someone Like You – Adele (warning: emotional damage) Wannabe – Spice Girls (if you know, you know) Let Me Love You – Mario (2000s R&B flashback unlocked)

Some Other Fun (and Slightly Unhinged) Facts:

🕺 According to the data, people actually feel happier after a karaoke session. So if you’re feeling down, belt it out.

📅 The average year a karaoke classic was released? 1995.

So yes, we’re officially living in the golden age of nostalgic bangers.

👑 Canada’s own Shania Twain cracked the top five with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” because obviously.