The Best Karaoke Songs!

Here’s a question that’ll get a million different answers: What’s the best KARAOKE song?

People on TikTok are arguing about it after some guy with three million followers posted his Top Five picks. He didn’t rank them, but thinks the last one here is THE best if it’s done well . . .

His picks are: “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson . . . “Respect” by Aretha Franklin . . . “Come on Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners . . . “Island in the Sun” by Weezer . . .

And finally, “It’s the End of the World as We Know It” by R.E.M. . . . but ONLY if you’ve memorized it. If you nail it, it’ll crush. If not, it’ll flop. (“We Didn’t Start the Fire” is another one like that.)

People in the comments have been listing the obvious snubs, like “Sweet Caroline”, “Piano Man”, and “Livin’ on a Prayer”.

But here’s something to show just how subjective a list like this is. Last fall, “Billboard” ranked the 100 best karaoke songs of all time, and none of the ones we’ve mentioned made their Top Ten.

They gave the top spot to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain.

Then it’s “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys . . . “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor . . . “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen . . . and “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“Since U Been Gone” is #12 . . . “Respect”, #16 . . . “Livin’ on a Prayer”, #17 . . . “Sweet Caroline”, #26 . . . and “Piano Man” is way down at #63.