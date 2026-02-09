Best Super Bowl Movie Trailers: The Biggest Films Coming to Theatres in 2026

The Super Bowl isn’t just about big plays on the field. It has also become Hollywood’s biggest night for blockbuster movie trailers. During Super Bowl 2026 and related events like the Puppy Bowl, studios dropped teasers for some highly anticipated films. Here’s a look at the top ones and when you’ll see them in cinemas:

Supergirl

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Synopsis: The new DC Universe film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor‑El, aka Supergirl, in an interstellar adventure that starts with her home planet Krypton’s destruction and her bond with her superdog, Krypto. This version of Supergirl takes the story to new cosmic territory as she and Krypto face unexpected dangers and forge an unlikely partnership in the wider universe. A Puppy Bowl teaser highlighted adorable baby Krypto and teased the film’s larger thrills and emotional core.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Synopsis: The Star Wars saga continues with another big‑screen adventure featuring Din Djarin and Grogu. Disney dropped a new first look during Super Bowl week, promising more high‑stakes space action and heartwarming moments with everyone’s favourite little force‑sensitive companion.

Scream 7

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Synopsis: Sidney Prescott returns as Ghostface brings terror back to her town. The new trailer teased fresh scares and family drama as Sidney finds herself drawn back into the nightmare once again.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Release Date: March 15, 2026

Synopsis: Nintendo’s beloved characters leap to the big screen in this animated adventure. Yoshi faces off against a giant T. rex and Mario and crew embark on an intergalactic journey full of colourful chaos.

Minions & Monsters

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Synopsis: The Minions are back and this time they’ve accidentally summoned all kinds of monsters. Expect laughs, mayhem, and a chaotic summer escape with the world’s favourite tiny troublemakers.

Project Hail Mary

Release Date: March 29, 2026

Synopsis: Ryan Gosling stars as a lone astronaut on a desperate mission to save the sun. After a heart‑pounding teaser during the big game, fans can look forward to this sci‑fi thrill blending humour and high‑stakes adventure.

Disclosure Day

Release Date: August 12, 2026

Synopsis: Steven Spielberg returns to the alien genre in this original film about humanity’s encounter with undeniable proof of life beyond Earth. The teaser offered just enough mystery to spark curiosity.