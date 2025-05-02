The Best Week to Travel This Summer Without Breaking the Bank

Planning a summer getaway? You’re not alone. A whopping 88% of people are dreaming of a change of scenery this year — but most of us don’t want to drain our bank accounts in the process.

According to a new 2025 Skyscanner report, the sweet spot for affordable summer travel is the week of August 25 to 31.

That’s when flights are expected to be at their cheapest — especially if you fly on a Wednesday, when average airfare drops to around $878. That’s a decent deal compared to the weekend prices, which always seem to come with a markup.

If you’ve got a bit of wiggle room with your dates, consider booking your trip during the shoulder season — early June or late September — when crowds are smaller and prices are lower across the board.

And here’s a bonus tip: Consider using a travel agent. Yes, they still exist, and yes, they can actually save you money. You’ll pay a small fee, but they’ll do all the heavy lifting — which means less stress and more mojito-sipping.

Moral of the story? Plan smart, travel cheap, and enjoy your summer without the financial regret hangover.