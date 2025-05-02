The Best Week to Travel This Summer Without Breaking the Bank
Planning a summer getaway? You’re not alone. A whopping 88% of people are dreaming of a change of scenery this year — but most of us don’t want to drain our bank accounts in the process.
According to a new 2025 Skyscanner report, the sweet spot for affordable summer travel is the week of August 25 to 31.
That’s when flights are expected to be at their cheapest — especially if you fly on a Wednesday, when average airfare drops to around $878. That’s a decent deal compared to the weekend prices, which always seem to come with a markup.
RELATED: How Much Money Would It Take to Drop Everything and Travel the World?
If you’ve got a bit of wiggle room with your dates, consider booking your trip during the shoulder season — early June or late September — when crowds are smaller and prices are lower across the board.
And here’s a bonus tip: Consider using a travel agent. Yes, they still exist, and yes, they can actually save you money. You’ll pay a small fee, but they’ll do all the heavy lifting — which means less stress and more mojito-sipping.
Moral of the story? Plan smart, travel cheap, and enjoy your summer without the financial regret hangover.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
A Red Carpet Concert
The much-loved A Red Carpet Concert returns on May 3rd at the King’s Wharf Theatre.