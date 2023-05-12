Best Wines Under $15 for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching and what do all moms love more than her own children!? You guessed it! WINE!

Now you don’t have to break the bank to impress your momma this Mother’s Day! The LCBO provides a wide selection of great wines that look impressive but cash in at under $15! Here’s a list of our favourites.

RELATED: Here are some other great Mother’s Day gift ideas to consider …

Reds

There are lots of great red wines out there that won’t leave your bank account in the red. Here are some of our favourites …

1. Misterio Malbec ($12.05) Argentina

That’s right, a Malbec under $15! This beauty is a deep ruby colour with aromas of dark berry, as well as toasted vanilla and oaky spices. A medium-bodied wine, this Malbec is fruity and will give you all the warm toasty feelings.

Pairs well with: Lean cuts of meat (ie. Flank, sirloin, and skirt steak).

2. Château des Charmes Cabernet Merlot VQA ($14.95) Canada

This Cab Merlot is a deep ruby with hints of blueberry, currant and toasty oak. It’s easy to drink with smooth flavours and a tart finish.

Pairs well with: Italian dishes, pasta, and thin crust pizza.

3. Alianca Bairrada Reserva ($11.00) Portugal

If you haven’t tried many out-of-country wines, this is a good one to start with and not just because it’s under $15!

With this wine, you’ll get a nice ruby red colour and aromas of blackberry and different spices. It’s a nice medium-bodied wine with really flavorful hints of blackberry! A total crowd-pleaser on a budget!

Pairs well with: Beef or turkey chilli, vegetable curry and ribeye steaks.

4. Pelee Island Merlot ($10.95) Canada

Pelee Island makes some fantastic wines and this wine will prove that. A medium ruby colour with a light-bodied crisp taste, you’ll get flavours of berry and plum.

Pairs well with: Chicken dishes and pasta. Pretty much anything really!

Whites

If white wine is more or taste (or rather your mom’s) here are some great choices under $15 …

1. Citra Pinot Grigio Terre di Chieti ($11.50) Italy

This crisp pinot grigio is the perfect wine to make into a spritzer or to just sip on while you’re hanging out with your mom! It’s refreshing and super light with hints of lemon.

Pairs well with: Chicken, light pasta, and vegetables, or try it in sangria!

2. Two Oceans Sauvignon Blanc ($13.00) South Africa

This wine will make you feel like you’re sitting ocean side. With aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh lemons, this light-medium-bodied wine is sure to please with easy-drinking flavours like citrus and gooseberry.

Pairs well with: Chicken, fish, and pastry appetizers.

3. Santa Carolina Chardonnay ($11.00) Chile

This light chardonnay is an easy-to-drink wine that’s great for introducing someone to the world of wine, and it’s super affordable!

Light tropical aromas, flavours of apple and a tangy lemon finish make this wine one of our favourites!

Pairs well with: Pasta, pizza, and sweets. Or try it in sangria!

Neither Red Nor White

If you’re looking for something a bit more unique, give one of these a try …

1. Sogrape Mateus Rosé ($12.50) Portugal

For those who can choose between white and red, Sogrape Mateus Rosé is a great choice! It’s also a great way to introduce reds into your life. With hints of strawberry and raspberry with fruity aromas, this wine has a soft finish but will leave you and your guests in awe! Also, the bottle is super pretty.

Pairs well with: Sweets and poultry. Or drink it all on its own!

2. Blu Giovello Prosecco ($18.00) Italy

Okay … this one is technically over $15. But if you’re looking for a nice treat that won’t break the bank, this Prosecco is a great choice. With bright aromas and flavours of quince, starfruit, and fresh pear, this dry sparkling wine is incredibly refreshing.

Pairs well with: Appetizers. Or it’s great to drink on its own.

Finding the perfect wine to celebrate Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be expensive. The LCBO offers a diverse selection of affordable wines under $15 that will impress your mom without breaking the bank. From delightful reds to refreshing whites and unique options in between, there is something for everyone’s taste.

Happy Mother’s Day!