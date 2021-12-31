American Comedian, Actress and Icon Betty White Passes Away at Age 99
Reports from TMZ are stating that beloved actress, comedian, and American icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99. She allegedly passed away just before 9:30 am in her home on Friday.
This news comes just weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.
Betty was a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and has the longest running career of any woman in TV. She starred in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.
Perhaps best known for her iconic role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls”, Betty had a way of bringing soul and perfectly timed comedy to every role she played.
A true comic legend.
Betty White’s Early Work
Throughout the 1940s, Betty starred in many radio sitcoms before moving to television sitcoms.
