Betty White Turns 100 And We Are Invited To The Party

Betty White will soon turn 1oo! We are all invited to celebrate with the golden girl with a special movie event on January 17th called “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.”

The movie follows Betty in her day-to-day life, including behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and, take viewers to her actual birthday party.

A star-studded list of friends are making appearances to celebrate Betty including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The movie will have clips from some of White’s iconic roles, including Rose on “Golden Girls,” hosting “Saturday Night Live,” her Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, and her role as Sue Ann on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The movie will also honor White’s role as the first woman to produce a national TV show, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

Happy birthday, Betty!