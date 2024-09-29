John Ashton, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor, Dies at 76

John Ashton, the beloved actor best known for his role as the tough but endearing Detective John Taggart in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, has passed away at 76.

His family confirmed his death on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado, through a statement released by Ashton’s manager, Alan Somers. No cause of death has been given at this time. Ashton's passing marks the end of a remarkable 50-year career in film and television.

A Storied Career in Film and Television

Ashton’s career spanned decades, and his familiar face appeared in numerous iconic roles. While many will always remember him for his performance alongside Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop, where his portrayal of Detective Taggart helped define the series, Ashton also appeared in notable films such as Midnight Run, Little Big League, and Gone Baby Gone. His roles often saw him playing gruff characters with a heart of gold, and his chemistry with co-stars like Judge Reinhold made him a fan favourite.

In Beverly Hills Cop, Ashton played one-third of the unforgettable trio with Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley and Judge Reinhold’s Billy Rosewood. While Axel Foley was the streetwise Detroit detective solving crimes in Los Angeles, Taggart and Rosewood were his sometimes hesitant, yet loyal allies. Their comedic dynamic, blended with action-packed sequences, made the films cult classics of the 1980s.

Survived by Family and Loved Ones

John Ashton leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Robin Hoye, as well as two children, three stepchildren, a grandson, two sisters, and a brother. His legacy, however, will continue to live on through the characters he brought to life on screen, and the countless fans who adored his work.

As Hollywood says goodbye to another beloved figure, Ashton’s contributions to film and television are sure to be remembered for generations to come.