Beyonce Announces Her New Album Renaissance & Its Release Date

Beyonce blessed fans with a release date and title of her new album, Renaissance today.

Fans in the Beyhive spent weeks searching for clues in her social media accounts. A week ago, fans freaked out as Beyonce deleted her profile picture on all of her accounts.

🚨 Beyoncé has blanked her profile pictures across all social media, including her YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/6CJawxQMIk — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2022

It may not seem like a big thing, but it was a BIG hint that Bey was up to something.

It’s been SIX years since the release of her last album, Lemonade, which released in 2016.

Then this happened:

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

Beyonce then added the info about the upcoming album to her Instagram bio, further cementing the fact it will be RELEASING!

Later today, British Vogue announced that the pop star would be covering their July issue, and Bey chatted about what making an album was like during the past few years: “the creation has been a long process,” adding that “the pandemic [gave] her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision.”

She also looked incredible in the cover and issue as a whole:

beyoncé for british vogue july 2022 issue by rafael pavarotti…. THE STYLING IS CRAZYYY pic.twitter.com/zkdJ8FRynX — ❦ (@saintdoII) June 16, 2022

The biggest clue fans had to what could have been the title of the album came from an interview with Harper’s Bazzar in 2021. She confirmed new music was coming and “felt a renaissance emerging.”

Rennisance drops on July 29th, 2022.