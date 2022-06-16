Beyonce Announces Her New Album Renaissance & Its Release Date
Beyonce returns for her seventh album Renaissance, releasing July 29th, 2022
Beyonce blessed fans with a release date and title of her new album, Renaissance today.
Fans in the Beyhive spent weeks searching for clues in her social media accounts. A week ago, fans freaked out as Beyonce deleted her profile picture on all of her accounts.
It may not seem like a big thing, but it was a BIG hint that Bey was up to something.
It’s been SIX years since the release of her last album, Lemonade, which released in 2016.
Then this happened:
Beyonce then added the info about the upcoming album to her Instagram bio, further cementing the fact it will be RELEASING!
Later today, British Vogue announced that the pop star would be covering their July issue, and Bey chatted about what making an album was like during the past few years: “the creation has been a long process,” adding that “the pandemic [gave] her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision.”
She also looked incredible in the cover and issue as a whole:
The biggest clue fans had to what could have been the title of the album came from an interview with Harper’s Bazzar in 2021. She confirmed new music was coming and “felt a renaissance emerging.”
Rennisance drops on July 29th, 2022.