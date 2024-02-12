Listen Live

Beyonce Announces New Country-Themed Album

By Dirt/Divas

Beyonce shocked fans by announcing a new country-themed album on Instagram during the Super Bowl last night. 

Act II is scheduled to drop on March 29th, and Queen Bey is embracing a more rootsy sound, based on the two songs that accompanied the announcement: “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

The news of the album, part two of the singer’s Renaissance trilogy, was apparently teased last weekend when Beyonce wore a white cowboy hat to the Grammys. She also appeared in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl, and her announcement came just after it aired.

