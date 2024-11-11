Light the town blue logo
Beyoncé Dominates 2025 Grammy Nominations – A Record-Breaking Year!

The 2025 Grammy Awards are shaping up to be a star-studded event, and no one is shining brighter than Beyoncé.
Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published November 11, 2024
By Charlie

The nominees were revealed on Friday morning, and Queen Bey is making history once again, adding 11 new Grammy nominations to her already legendary career.

With these new nods, she now has an astounding 99 nominations in total, cementing her status as the most-nominated artist of all time. However, despite this record-breaking achievement, there's one thing that’s still eluded her—Album of the Year. Could this finally be her year to take home the Recording Academy's top prize?

Remember last year? Taylor Announces Brand New Album At The Grammys

Who’s Close Behind Beyoncé?

While Beyoncé leads the pack, there are other major contenders in the mix. Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish are each following closely with 7 nominations. With such a competitive field, the anticipation for February 2nd, 2025, when the winners will be announced, is already through the roof.

The Beatles Make a Comeback

In a surprising twist, The Beatles have earned their first Grammy nominations in nearly 30 years! The legendary rock band received two nods for their latest release, "Now and Then," which has been touted as their "last" song. The Fab Four are up for Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance with the track, proving that their influence continues to resonate across generations, even after all these years.

As the countdown to the 2025 Grammys continues, all eyes will be on these incredible artists. Will Beyoncé finally claim the Album of the Year award? Or will another artist rise to the occasion? One thing's for sure: it's going to be an unforgettable night in Los Angeles!

