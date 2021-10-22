Listen Live

Beyonce Has A New Song “Be Alive” And It’s Featured In The Bio Pic Of Venus and Serena Williams

So moving and powerful!

By Dirt/Divas

The sports drama stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of the tennis-pros-in-waiting, as he trains his girls to be the best on and off the court.

 

The movie’s official synopsis calls Richard “an undeterred father [with a] relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game” who is “instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.”

 

The movie will hit theatres and HBO Max on Nov. 19.

 

Check out the Trailer For King Richard!

