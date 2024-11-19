Beyoncé to Headline NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show on Netflix

Get ready to unwrap an early Christmas gift, because Beyoncé is coming home for Christmas!

The global superstar will be performing during the halftime show of the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day, and she's bringing the holiday cheer straight to her hometown of Houston.

Beyoncé’s Spectacular Halftime Show

Netflix made the exciting announcement on Sunday, revealing that the queen herself will be taking centre stage during the streaming platform's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday. While specific details about her performance remain a mystery, Netflix teased that fans can expect some big surprises, including special guests featured on her latest album, COWBOY CARTER.

This will mark Beyoncé's third appearance at an NFL halftime show, following her iconic performances at Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and Super Bowl 47 in 2013. With her star power and undeniable talent, this holiday-themed show is sure to be one for the books!

Streaming the NFL Christmas Day Games

Netflix isn’t just about the Beyoncé performance—this year, the streaming platform is also bringing us two highly anticipated NFL games. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, and the Ravens-Texans game will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET, both of which will be available to stream as part of Netflix's three-year partnership with the NFL.

So, whether you’re tuning in for Beyoncé or the game, Netflix is making this Christmas Day one to remember. Get ready for an unforgettable halftime show and some serious holiday football action.

Note: For anyone still recovering from Netflix's recent streaming hiccups during the Tyson vs. Paul fight, here’s hoping the Christmas Day stream runs a little smoother!