Beyonce Announces Renaissance Stadium Tour
Beyonce is hitting the road for the 2023 Renaissance Tour, and will be stopping in Canada at THREE dates. Best of luck getting tickets!
Beyonce decided that it is HER year, period.
On the first day of Black History Month, Queen Bey announced her Renaissance World Tour!
Queen Bey dropped the annulment on her Instagram as well as her website.
Beyonce will perform at 45 different dates across the globe, starting in Stockholm on May 10th, and finishing the tour September 27th, in New Orleans, LA.
There will be BACK to BACK shows in Toronto July 8th-9th, and one more Canadian pit stop in Vancouver September 11th.
Rumours have been circulating that the “BREAK MY SOUL” artist would be touring later this year, after performing in Dubai for 42 million recently. A move that garnered controversy for the singer online.
The tour announcement comes days before the Grammy awards on Sunday, where she is the MOST nominated artist, and she will be attending.
The Renaissance Tour is the first time Beyonce has hit the road since her solo tour in 2016. She toured last in 2018 with husband Jay-Z.
You can sign up for verified fan presale right here. Good luck! You will need it.
Tickets go on sale Feb 6th.