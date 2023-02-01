Beyonce Announces Renaissance Stadium Tour

Beyonce decided that it is HER year, period.

On the first day of Black History Month, Queen Bey announced her Renaissance World Tour!

Queen Bey dropped the annulment on her Instagram as well as her website.

Beyonce will perform at 45 different dates across the globe, starting in Stockholm on May 10th, and finishing the tour September 27th, in New Orleans, LA.

There will be BACK to BACK shows in Toronto July 8th-9th, and one more Canadian pit stop in Vancouver September 11th.

Rumours have been circulating that the “BREAK MY SOUL” artist would be touring later this year, after performing in Dubai for 42 million recently. A move that garnered controversy for the singer online.

Ts Madison on critics of Beyoncé performing in Dubai:

"So y'all gone be mad At @Beyonce when she Perform on her tour in those US States that have anti LGBTQ laws in place? Or are you gone still get your tickets? The selective outrage is workin my #cozy nerves"

The tour announcement comes days before the Grammy awards on Sunday, where she is the MOST nominated artist, and she will be attending.

The Renaissance Tour is the first time Beyonce has hit the road since her solo tour in 2016. She toured last in 2018 with husband Jay-Z.

You can sign up for verified fan presale right here. Good luck! You will need it.

Tickets go on sale Feb 6th.