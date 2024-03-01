Beyonce’s New Song ‘Texas Hold Em’ Sounds A Lot Like The Theme Song to ‘Franklin’

Have you been trying to figure out why Beyonce’s new song sounds familiar? TikTokers have figured it out for us!

A TikToker posted a video of herself listening to Beyonce’s song. “Pov: you’re a Canadian trying to figure out why Beyoncé’s new song sounds so familiar,” they wrote.

Now, if you’re thinking, that could be a big payday for the writer of the beloved Canadian theme song-he’s already weighed in on the matter…

Bruce Cockburn, who wrote the theme to Franklin, Hey, It’s Franklin, weighed in on the comparison, saying he’s a fan of Beyonce’s track.

“I think Beyonce’s Texas Hold ’Em is a good record. Unfortunately, I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it,” Cockburn told PEOPLE.

Cockburn does acknowledge there are some similarities…

Based on the popular Franklin the Turtle books by Brenda Clark and Paulette Bourgeois, Franklin ran from 1997 to 2004 and featured Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid as the voice of the titular character.