Listen Live

Beyonce’s New Song ‘Texas Hold Em’ Sounds A Lot Like The Theme Song to ‘Franklin’

We knew it sounded familiar!

By Dirt/Divas

Have you been trying to figure out why Beyonce’s new song sounds familiar? TikTokers have figured it out for us!

Beyonce Makes History!  Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard’s Host Country Songs Charts

A TikToker posted a video of herself listening to Beyonce’s song. “Pov: you’re a Canadian trying to figure out why Beyoncé’s new song sounds so familiar,” they wrote.

@ashleighaedan

Now go listen to the Franklin theme song and tell me these arent the same #tiktokcanada

♬ TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Now, if you’re thinking, that could be a big payday for the writer of the beloved Canadian theme song-he’s already weighed in on the matter…

Bruce Cockburn, who wrote the theme to Franklin, Hey, It’s Franklin, weighed in on the comparison, saying he’s a fan of Beyonce’s track.

“I think Beyonce’s Texas Hold ’Em is a good record. Unfortunately, I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it,” Cockburn told PEOPLE

Cockburn does acknowledge there are some similarities…

Based on the popular Franklin the Turtle books by Brenda Clark and Paulette Bourgeois, Franklin ran from 1997 to 2004 and featured Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid as the voice of the titular character.

Related posts

Men are Paying Thousands of Dollars To Get Nipples Like David Beckham…

Justin Bieber Turns 30 Today!

Oprah Is Leaving WeightWatchers