Beyond Meat Revamps Plant-Based Burgers, because They Suck

Beyond Meat is hoping a revamp of its signature plant-based burgers adding healthier ingredients will boost bad US sales…

The company said on Wednesday, its new Beyond Burger patties and Beyond Beef grounds cut saturated fat by 60% by switching from canola and coconut oils to avocado oil. The new beef products also have less sodium and more protein.

Beyond Meat has updated its products before; this is the fourth generation of the Beyond Burger. But Beyond Meat Founder and CEO, Ethan Brown said this is the biggest leap forward the brand has made since the Beyond Burger went on sale in 2016.

Brown said the company spent years developing the new recipe with input from nutritionists and doctors, trying to provide the benefits of plant-based eating in a burger that mimics the taste and texture of animal meat.

No word when or if Canada will get the new products!