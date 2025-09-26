Big Bang Theory Spin-Off “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” Officially Begins Production

Fans of The Big Bang Theory are getting another trip into the universe (or should I say… multiverse). A brand-new spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, has officially started production just two months after it was first confirmed by HBO Max this summer.

The series will put comic book store owner Stuart Bloom — played once again by Kevin Sussman — at the centre of the chaos. This time, Stuart accidentally breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, which triggers a full-on multiverse Armageddon. (Sounds a little bigger than awkwardly running a comic shop, right?)

Along for the ride are some familiar faces: Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke. Together, they’ll try to help Stuart put reality back together — but, as the title suggests, things don’t exactly go according to plan.

Co-creator Bill Prady teased the start of production on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes photo and the caption: “Here we go!” The series’ logo even nods back to the original Big Bang Theory atom symbol, giving longtime fans a little hit of nostalgia.

But here’s the thing — as a die-hard Big Bang Theory fan, I’m skeptical. The premise leans way more into sci-fi chaos than the classic sitcom format that made the original so lovable. Sure, it’s bold, it’s different, and co-creator Chuck Lorre says that’s the whole point. But will it feel like home to fans who grew up with Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, and the gang?

We’ll have to wait and see. For now, there’s no release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — but the experiment has officially begun.