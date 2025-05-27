Big Changes Behind the Bench: Dylan Smoskowitz Named Head Coach of the Barrie Colts

The Barrie Colts announced today that Dylan Smoskowitz is stepping into the head coach role, effective immediately. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Smoskowitz wore a Colts jersey himself back in the 2010-12 seasons. He’s come full circle—from lacing up skates at the Sadlon Arena to calling the shots behind the bench. Talk about a homegrown hockey story!

Since 2021, Dylan’s been serving as assistant coach under the guidance of Marty Williamson, who’s been pulling double duty as both general manager and head coach. With this move, Marty will now focus solely on his role as VP and GM of Hockey Operations.

“I am beyond thrilled to be given this opportunity,” Smoskowitz said. “Becoming a head coach has been a longtime goal of mine, and to do so with the Colts organization is incredible. Having Marty stay on in his new role is the best possible scenario.”

That mentorship piece is big. Marty isn’t just a respected hockey mind—he’s a legend in the OHL. Since his coaching debut with the Colts back in 2004, he’s racked up over 600 wins and never once missed the playoffs in his 16-year career. Now, with Dylan at the helm and Marty still deeply involved in hockey ops, the Colts are in great hands.

Even Marty agrees the time is right: “Dylan’s ready. He knows the game, leads by example, and connects extremely well with our players. It’s time to give him the reins.”

Team President Howie Campbell echoed the sentiment and brought it back to what makes the Colts so special—family. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve always believed that we are more than just a hockey team. We’re a family,” Campbell said. “Dylan has grown with this organization… and Marty has been a key part of our success since I took over the team 20 years ago.”