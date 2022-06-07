Bikini Brides Are The Hot New Summer Trend

The latest wed-and-wild trend is showing skin in a bridal bikini or swimsuit either while tying the knot or as part of the broader “I do” festivities.

A growing number of young women as tossing out their wedding gowns and opting for a swimsuit to walk down the aisle in.

There’s been a huge uptick in destination weddings and this is helping to fuel the trend! A report suggests that one in five couples hosted a destination wedding last year which is double the number in 2020.

To meet the growing demand for wedding wear suited to white sand beaches, La Chenille Bridal, a ready-to-wear bridal swimwear company, debuted in April with suits specifically designed for beach weddings, bachelorette parties and honeymoons.

The splashy line is priced from $600 to $1,490. It also tends to be a bit more demure than the white string bikini favoured by “Baywatch” bombshell Pamela Anderson, who wore one when she wed Tommy Lee in Cancun in 1995 and again on a St. Tropez yacht to Kid Rock in 2006.