Bill And Melinda Gates Are Ending Their Marriage

After 27 years of marriage, the billionaire couple is looking to divorce.

The soon-to-be ex-couple made a joint statement via Bill’s Twitter account that read, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.” “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” their statement said.

Financial details were not released, but the couple has three older children as well as the non-profit Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was launched in 2000.

This split comes just about two years after Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos divorced his wife, MacKenzie.