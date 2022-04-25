Bill Murray Accused of Inappropriate Behavior On Set Of “Being Mortal” Film

According to reports from multiple outlets, including the New York Times and Variety, the film studio issued a letter to cast crew on Wednesday saying the suspension occurred because of a complaint, but did not go into further details.

The outlets report the complaint involves inappropriate behavior against the comedian.

“Being Mortal” also stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Ansari, who is also the film’s writer and director, according to IMDb.

The movie is based on “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” a 2014 non-fiction book about end-of-life care written by surgeon Atul Gawande.

In a July 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lucy Liu opened up about working with Murray on the 2001 film “Charlie’s Angels,” alleging the comedian started to “hurl insults” at her while filming a scene.

A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed to USA TODAY that production on the film has been halted at this time, but no further information was provided. USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Murray and Ansari for comment and further details.