Billie Eilish Air Jordan’s Coming Out Soon

New music is coming from Billie in late July. And now we’re learning that new shoes are coming too.

The new Nike Air Jordan’s (1KO) will be available and are completely monochromatic in ‘Billie Eilish Neon Green’ (which is just what we’re calling the colour she had in her old hairstyle.)

No release date or price on the shoes just yet!

But her new album, Happier than Ever is available July 30th!