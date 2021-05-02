Billie Eilish Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before!

Without a doubt, Eilish is stunning in her new sexy lingerie photoshoot for British Vogue. And the entire concept was her idea!

Billie has been a longtime fan of the 1940s and 50s pin-up sexpots! Billie told Vogue, “It’s all about what makes you feel good.”

“If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it. If you feel like you look good, you look good,” said Eilish.

Billie continues to talk about not letting people own her anymore! Billie says that she’s matured and so has her voice. Well, no doubt we can’t wait to hear the new album!

The 19-year-old’s latest album “Happier Than Ever,” is set to drop July 30th.