Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Tease ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ Reunion

Rom-com fans, rejoice! Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan have hinted at a reunion that’s bound to be iconic.

While a sequel to the beloved 1989 film When Harry Met Sally… hasn’t been officially confirmed, the stars took to social media to tease something special.

“It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon,” wrote Meg Ryan, 63, alongside a photo of her and Billy Crystal.

In the picture, Ryan and Crystal are sitting side-by-side on a sofa in a room with intricate, patterned wallpaper.

Fans of the classic film might recognize the setting—it’s a detailed recreation of the confessional-style interviews with real-life couples shown between scenes. Adding to the nostalgia, Crystal, 76, is rocking Harry Burns’ signature fisherman’s sweater.

A Nod to a Timeless Classic

For those who’ve watched When Harry Met Sally… countless times, the film follows Harry Burns (Crystal) and Sally Albright (Ryan) through a series of chance encounters spanning 12 years. Together, they explore the age-old question: “Can men and women ever just be friends?”

The cryptic social media post leaves fans wondering—could this be a sequel, a reboot, a series adaptation, or even just a clever Super Bowl ad? Whatever it is, the anticipation is already through the roof.

Fans Are Here for It

Whether it’s a full-blown continuation of Harry and Sally’s story or something entirely new, one thing’s for sure: fans are ready to embrace whatever the duo has in store.

Stay tuned for updates, because whatever Crystal and Ryan are cooking up, it’s sure to be legendary.