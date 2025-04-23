Billy Idol Teams Up with Avril Lavigne for Punk-Powered Duet, “’77” — And It Slaps

Talk about a legendary collab we didn’t know we needed — Billy Idol just dropped a brand new track with Avril Lavigne called “’77,” and it’s pure punk nostalgia with a modern twist.

The single is part of Idol’s upcoming album Dream Into It, which marks his first full album in over a decade. And while the man’s still sneering like it’s 1983, the addition of Avril brings a pop-punk edge that just works. Think spiked hair meets black eyeliner and plaid skirts — in the best possible way.

If you want to hear them tear it up live, you're in luck: Idol and Lavigne are set to perform “’77” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 28. Yes, we will be tuning in with eyeliner on.

Billy’s Big 2025

Dream Into It drops April 25

A massive tour with fellow rock legend Joan Jett kicks off just days later

with fellow rock legend kicks off just days later On June 10, his documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead,, premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival , followed by a performance by Idol himself

, followed by a performance by Idol himself Oh, and he’s also nominated for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. No big deal.

Honestly? The man’s not slowing down — he’s just trading sneers with a new generation of rebels.

Would you add “’77” to your playlist, or are you still stuck on “Complicated”? Either way, Avril and Billy might just be the punk-rock duo of our dreams.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Announces Greatest Hits Tour!

Avril Lavigne Comes To Simcoe County

Avril will headline All Your Friends Fest at Burls Creek Event Grounds on Sunday, June 29th! Tickets are available now!