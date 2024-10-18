Billy Joel Is Returning to Toronto: The Piano Man's 2025 Concert at Rogers Centre

After more than a decade, the legendary Piano Man will be performing at Rogers Centre on March 15, 2025. This will be his first performance in Toronto since his March 2014 show at Scotiabank Arena, and it's his only Canadian stop in 2025.

A Milestone Return to the Rogers Centre

Billy Joel’s upcoming concert also marks a significant milestone, as it’s the first time in 30 years that he will grace the Rogers Centre stage. His last performance at the iconic venue was back in March 1995, making this a long-awaited homecoming for Toronto fans.

With over 160 million records sold worldwide, the 75-year-old artist continues to captivate audiences as the sixth-best-selling recording artist of all time, and the fourth-best-selling solo artist.

How to Get Tickets

If you're hoping to catch this once-in-a-decade show, tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 25 at 10 a.m. ET through LiveNation.com.

For those with American Express cards, a presale starts on October 21 at 10 a.m. ET, giving you an early chance to snag those coveted seats.

This is a concert you won’t want to miss – get ready to sing along to timeless hits like "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," and "We Didn't Start the Fire" as Billy Joel makes his much-anticipated return to Toronto!