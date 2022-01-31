Binge-Watching Your Favourite Series “Increases your Risk of Silent Killer”

Scientists claim that those who watch the most TV have a 35 percent increased risk of getting a blood clot.

Blood clots can develop in a vein, blocking blood flow and potentially leading to death…It can happen at any age, although is more common in over 60s, and is a leading cause of death and disability globally.

Scientists discovered that those who watch four hours of TV per day and a 35 percent higher risk of developing one of these clots than those who watched TV for less than 2.5. hours per day.

It’s not the act of watching hours of TV that is harmful, but doing it while sitting for such a long period.

Every “one last episode” adds on another hour or so to the time you spend sprawled on the sofa.

Working in a job that requires sitting all day – such as a driver or office worker – is therefore likely to be at risk, too, experts say.

