Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Blame Canada For French Fry Shortage at McDonald’s In Japan

What Would Be The Worst Shortage For You?

By Kool Eats

McDonald’s in Japan has a French fries shortage and it’s the extreme weather in B.C. and the pandemic that is partly to blame.

 

 

Starting Friday, McDonald’s in Japan will limit the sale of French fries.

 

 

In a press release from McDonald’s, it explained there have been delays in shipments of potatoes to the country in part because B.C. — who is facing recent devasting weather events — is a major transit point for shipments.

 

 

Related: Cow Spotting at McDonald’s Drive-Thru Sitting In Back Seat of Car…

 

 

Extreme flooding ravaged Southern B.C. in November, destroying animal and agricultural farms which globally impacted global supply chains.

 

 

All 2,900 McDonald’s locations across Japan will be implementing the reduced fry orders.

Related posts

TikTok Is Launching A Food Delivery Service

People Want To Stop Being So Vanilla And Plan To Try New Flavours of Ice cream in 2022!

Lay’s Potato Chips Releases A Limited-Edition Vodka!