Blame Canada For French Fry Shortage at McDonald’s In Japan

McDonald’s in Japan has a French fries shortage and it’s the extreme weather in B.C. and the pandemic that is partly to blame.

Starting Friday, McDonald’s in Japan will limit the sale of French fries.

In a press release from McDonald’s, it explained there have been delays in shipments of potatoes to the country in part because B.C. — who is facing recent devasting weather events — is a major transit point for shipments.

Related: Cow Spotting at McDonald’s Drive-Thru Sitting In Back Seat of Car…

Extreme flooding ravaged Southern B.C. in November, destroying animal and agricultural farms which globally impacted global supply chains.

All 2,900 McDonald’s locations across Japan will be implementing the reduced fry orders.