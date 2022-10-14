Blink-182 Releases Their Latest Single Ahead Of Their Global Tour

Blink-182 started in 1992 when Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Scott Raynor began playing together in Delonge’s garage. In 1995, the band released their first album with Cargo Records, a local independent.

After the release of their second album, Dude Ranch, DeLonge and Hoppus fired Raynor. Raynor had begun drinking heavily in response to some personal issues he was having. Travis Barker filled in for Raynor during blink-182’s upcoming tour. Barker was drummer for The Aquabats who were touring with the band. In July 1998, Barker became a full-time member.

For the next 17 years, the line up stayed the same. But in 2015, DeLonge left the group. In 2019, Barker shared with Joe Rogan that DeLonge had left to pursue his passion for UFOs and his company To The Stars… Academy Of Arts & Sciences.

After he left, blink-182 released 2 more albums with Matt Skiba on vocals.

Blink-182’s Latest News

It wasn’t until October 11 of this year that DeLonge officially returned to the group. Along with this announcement came news of a new single from their upcoming album. “Edging” drops today (October 14) with the album due in 2023.

If you want to check out their new song, here’s the music video:

If that wasn’t enough for fans, blink-182 has also committed to a global tour. Starting March 23, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will be travelling across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The blink-182 global tour includes 5 stops in Canada, with the band heading to Toronto, ON on May 11, 2023.

Blink-182 is credited with spearheading the second wave of pop punk as it turned mainstream. According to The New York Times, “No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than ‘blink-182’.”

To get tickets to one of their shows, head to blink182.com at 10 am local time on Monday, October 17.

