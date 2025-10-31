Blue Jays World Series Game 6 Tickets Are Now the Priciest in Canadian Sports History
Ready to watch the Jays possibly win it all at home? Better start digging between the couch cushions, checking old purses, and maybe calling that rich aunt… because Game 6 ticket prices have gone full “are you kidding me?”
After Toronto’s 6–1 win over the Dodgers to take a 3–2 series lead, demand for Halloween night at Rogers Centre has exploded — and ticket prices are officially the highest for any sporting event in Canadian history.
RELATED: You Know You’re a Toronto Blue Jays Fan If…
How wild are we talking?
- $108,900 PER TICKET (yes, each!) for front-row seats behind home plate on StubHub — fees included (how generous).
Perks: VIP lounge, private entrance, and the bragging rights of saying you spent house-down-payment money on baseball.
- Those same seats normally go for around $1,000 at face value during the playoffs. Ouch.
- Second-row seats near the Jays’ dugout with a face value of $7,580?
Now listed for $52,450 each.
If you just want to be inside the stadium to scream, cry, and potentially witness the celebration:
- General admission: around $1,800–$2,100
- 500 Level: from $2,400
- 100 Level between dugouts: $6,000 to $11,900
- Seats four rows behind home plate: $31,000 a ticket
Basically… if you’re bringing a date, we’re talking luxury car money.
And because where there’s hype, there are scammers, the Toronto Police are warning fans to be careful. Red flags include:
⚠️ Fake “legit-looking” websites
⚠️ Social posts offering unreal deals
⚠️ Electronic tickets that never work after payment
⚠️ Sellers asking for e-transfer, crypto, or gift cards
If the price seems too good to be true… it probably belongs in the Scam Hall of Fame.
Whether you’re watching from the stands, a bar, or your couch in Jays pyjamas, clutching your rally towel — Canada will be locked in.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.